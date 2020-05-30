Why should state and Centre fight: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that the frightening scenario in the Amphan aftermath could have been avoided, had the state government focused more on preparedness by distancing itself from political rhetoric. Edited excerpts: You were part of a joint aerial survey of Cyclone Amphan-affected areas recently.

What is the extent of devastation? The scale of devastation is such that has not been seen in the recent times. Five districts, including Kolkata, have been severely impacted, while 11 others have been affected in varying degrees. The evaluation of ...