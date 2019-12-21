Win or lose, I won't be back in party: Saryu Roy, former Jharkhand minister

Former minister in the Jharkhand government, Saryu Roy is believed to be the man whose efforts put two former chief ministers (Lalu Prasad and Madhu Koda) in jail for corruption. Today, he is locked in a contest with his own chief minister, Raghubar Das, as an independent. Roy tells Shikha Shalini why he is fighting his own party.

Edited excerpts: You have been a popular and senior leader of the party. Why were you denied a ticket? I have been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since 1962 when I was in Class 8. I joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) ...