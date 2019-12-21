JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Amid anti-CAA protests, three Hindus from Pak get citizenship in Gujarat
Business Standard

Win or lose, I won't be back in party: Saryu Roy, former Jharkhand minister

Saryu Roy who was in the Jharkhand govt was denied a ticket for speaking against Raghubar Das. He stood against the CM as an independent in the recent elections

Shikha Shalini 

Former minister in the Jharkhand government, Saryu Roy is believed to be the man whose efforts put two former chief ministers (Lalu Prasad and Madhu Koda) in jail for corruption. Today, he is locked in a contest with his own chief minister, Raghubar Das, as an independent. Roy tells Shikha Shalini why he is fighting his own party.

Edited excerpts: You have been a popular and senior leader of the party. Why were you denied a ticket? I have been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since 1962 when I was in Class 8. I joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sat, December 21 2019. 20:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU