With eyes on UP polls, will AAP be able to replicate its 'Delhi template'?

After a near clean sweep in the Delhi elections in February, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now eyeing Uttar Pradesh (UP), the country’s most populous and electorally most crucial state, ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party, which has so far met with little electoral success in UP, is confident of replicating its “Delhi template” based on development and the basic needs of education, health, power, etc in the state too. In 2017, in the UP urban local bodies’ polls, AAP won about 44 seats and stood fifth, after the ruling Bharatiya ...