Fast-track lawmaking: Guillotine on budget debates happen far too often

Parliament’s for 2004-05 had set an unbecoming precedent: 100% of the Budget of Rs 4.8 trillion was passed without discussion, using the guillotine, a parliamentary procedure to fast-track lawmaking. This was repeated in the 2013-14 Budget session, and then again in the 2018-19 In 2019, of Budget heads totalling Rs 27.86 trillion, 80% (worth Rs 22.28 trillion) were guillotined.

Each year, the Business Advisory Committee, which includes leaders of various parties, takes up five of the 52 ministries for discussion. The remaining are voted upon on the last day of the without discussion, or guillotined.

Furthermore, additional funds required by the government, called “supplementary demands for grants”, are never scrutinised by any parliamentary standing committees, as Bills and demands for grants in the annual budget are. These demands are only analysed ex-post facto by the (PAC), which consists of selected members of Parliament who scrutinise audit reports by the (CAG).

“Parliament does not spend enough time discussing demands for grants, and the situation is worse in state legislatures,” said Avani Kapur, director, Accountability Initiative, a research organisation based in Delhi. “Limited discussion, lack of research support for the MPs is a problem.”



Data and text: Indiaspend