Yogi claims 1.7 mn new jobs, Rs 5 trn investment proposals under his rule

Amid the opposition’s oft-repeated rant about alleged jobless growth under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Uttar Pradesh chief minister today claimed more than 1.7 million new were created in the state over the last two years.

Adityanath, who completed two years in office today, claimed 1.5 million fresh employment opportunities were created in the private and public sector, while about 2,25,000 new were generated in the various state government departments, including police.

Addressing media persons here, the CM claimed after coming to power, his government had garnered investment proposals totalling Rs 5 trillion, of which Rs 1.5 trillion worth of investment had already been flowed over the last two years.

“The improved law and order has nurtured a conducive business environment in the state, which was earlier known for its history of riots, anarchy and lawlessness,” he noted while blaming the previous Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) regimes for plunging UP into a state of virtual identity crisis.

He claimed under the previous (2007-12) and (2012-17) regimes, investments worth nearly Rs 55,000 crore each were received, thus totalling Rs 1.10 trillion during 10 years, which his dispensation had overachieved by 150% in 2 years. He said the state’s revenues from Goods and Services Tax (GST), excise and other heads had also posted healthy growth, while the fiscal deficit was also under the mandated 3% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Adityanath claimed earlier majority community families were forced to migrate from Kairana and Kandhla towns in Western UP after selling their properties at throwaway prices. “Under my government, there have been no incidences or riots, kidnapping, extortion or acid attacks on women. We boosted the morale of the state police force and stopped political interference in their work, which yielded good results.”

The CM informed about 73 hardened criminals were killed in armed encounters with police, while about 6 cops were laid down their lives in the line of duty since 2017.

Adityanath further referred to the flagship crop loan waiver scheme of Rs 36,000 crore and sugarcane payments totalling more than Rs 57,000 crore over the last two years, to drive home the point of his pro-farmer agenda especially ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls starting next month. “The previous government could not ensure sugarcane payments of Rs 55,000 crore during its full 5 years, which we surpassed in just 2 years.”