Yogi claims 1.7 mn new jobs, Rs 5 trn investment proposals under his rule

-
ALSO READ
SP-BSP alliance poses no challenge for BJP in UP, says Adityanath
Akhilesh, Tejashwi predict BJP rout in Hindi heartland due to Oppn tie-ups
Highlights: Modi at BJP meet; Rahul in Dubai; SP, BSP dump Congress in UP
Battle for the Hindi Heartland: Whose year will 2019 eventually be?
Projects worth Rs 1 trn, creating million jobs to be launched in Dec: Yogi
-
Amid the opposition’s oft-repeated rant about alleged jobless growth under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today claimed more than 1.7 million new jobs were created in the state over the last two years.
Adityanath, who completed two years in office today, claimed 1.5 million fresh employment opportunities were created in the private and public sector, while about 2,25,000 new jobs were generated in the various state government departments, including police.
Addressing media persons here, the CM claimed after coming to power, his government had garnered investment proposals totalling Rs 5 trillion, of which Rs 1.5 trillion worth of investment had already been flowed over the last two years.
“The improved law and order has nurtured a conducive business environment in the state, which was earlier known for its history of riots, anarchy and lawlessness,” he noted while blaming the previous Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) regimes for plunging UP into a state of virtual identity crisis.
He claimed under the previous BSP (2007-12) and SP (2012-17) regimes, investments worth nearly Rs 55,000 crore each were received, thus totalling Rs 1.10 trillion during 10 years, which his dispensation had overachieved by 150% in 2 years. He said the state’s revenues from Goods and Services Tax (GST), excise and other heads had also posted healthy growth, while the fiscal deficit was also under the mandated 3% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).
Adityanath claimed earlier majority community families were forced to migrate from Kairana and Kandhla towns in Western UP after selling their properties at throwaway prices. “Under my government, there have been no incidences or riots, kidnapping, extortion or acid attacks on women. We boosted the morale of the state police force and stopped political interference in their work, which yielded good results.”
The CM informed about 73 hardened criminals were killed in armed encounters with police, while about 6 cops were laid down their lives in the line of duty since 2017.
Adityanath further referred to the flagship crop loan waiver scheme of Rs 36,000 crore and sugarcane payments totalling more than Rs 57,000 crore over the last two years, to drive home the point of his pro-farmer agenda especially ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls starting next month. “The previous SP government could not ensure sugarcane payments of Rs 55,000 crore during its full 5 years, which we surpassed in just 2 years.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU