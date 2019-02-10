1 killed in police firing after weapon-laden car intercepted

An unidentified person was killed in retaliatory firing by police when he and his associates allegedly attacked the security men for intercepting their car laden with weapons in of in the wee hours of Sunday, an said.

Three policemen also received injuries in the attack by occupants of the four-wheeler, he said.

Solapur taluka police station in-charge and three other policemen were on night patrolling duty when they intercepted the vehicle, in which four to five people were travelling, on suspicion around 3.30 am in Ulegaon area, located around 400 km from here, he said.

The police team found some inflammable material and weapons inside the vehicle, the said.

When they enquired about the weapons and other things, the car occupants allegedly hurled stones at the policemanand also manhandled them, he said.

During the scuffle, one of the policemen allegedly fired in retaliation, killing one of the vehicle occupants, another said.

Three policemen were also injured in the attack by those travelling in the four-wheeler, he said, adding that further details were awaited.

