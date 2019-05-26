11 places in Odisha record temperature above 40 degree Celsius

condition remained unabated in Odisha with the soaring over 40 degree in at least 11 places on Sunday.

The here warned that conditions will persist in different parts of the state, particularly in the western region, for at least next three days and advised people to take precautions.

The coal town of turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording a maximum tempereture of 44.6 degree Celsius, it said.

Closely following were Sambalpur, Titlagarh and Malkangiri where the mercury touched 44 degree Celsius, while the stood at 43.8 degree in Bolangir, 43.6 degree in Sonepur, 43.1 degree in Hirakud and 43 degree in Jharsuguda, the said.

In Bhawanipatna, the was 42.6 degree Celsius, while it was 41.1 degree in Angul and 41 degree in Sundargarh, it said.

In state capital Bhubaneswar the maximum temperature was 39.2 degree with a high relative humidity level of 88 per cent, while neighbouring Cuttack recorded 38.8 degree

The condition is likely to prevail in Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Nuapada districts, the said, advising people to avoid heat exposure.

