11 places in Odisha record temperature above 40 degree Celsius

Heat wave condition remained unabated in Odisha with the temperature soaring over 40 degree Celsius in at least 11 places on Sunday.
The Meteorological Centre here warned that heat wave conditions will persist in different parts of the state, particularly in the western region, for at least next three days and advised people to take precautions.
The coal town of Talcher turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording a maximum tempereture of 44.6 degree Celsius, it said.
Closely following Talcher were Sambalpur, Titlagarh and Malkangiri where the mercury touched 44 degree Celsius, while the temperature stood at 43.8 degree in Bolangir, 43.6 degree in Sonepur, 43.1 degree in Hirakud and 43 degree in Jharsuguda, the MeT centre said.
In Bhawanipatna, the temperature was 42.6 degree Celsius, while it was 41.1 degree in Angul and 41 degree in Sundargarh, it said.
In state capital Bhubaneswar the maximum temperature was 39.2 degree Celsius with a high relative humidity level of 88 per cent, while neighbouring Cuttack recorded 38.8 degree Celsius.
The heat wave condition is likely to prevail in Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Nuapada districts, the MeT Centre said, advising people to avoid heat exposure.
