JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

'Centre handed Koregaon-Bhima case to NIA in fear of probe by Maha govt'
Business Standard

13 hospitalised, 3 students missing after building collapses in Delhi

The building collapsed in the city's Bhajanpura area

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dongri building collapse
Representative image of a collapsed building

Thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing when a building collapsed in the city's Bhajanpura area on Saturday, officials said.

An under-construction coaching centre was being run in the building, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

At least thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing, Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Service, said.

The Fire Department received a call around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that rescue operations are underway.
First Published: Sat, January 25 2020. 18:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU