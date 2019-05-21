JUST IN
Business Standard

13 injured after car hits pedestrians in China

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

At least 13 people were injured, two of them critically, when a car ploughed through pedestrians in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Tuesday morning.

A car pulled away at a red light in Tianhe district at about 8.50 am (local time) and drove through a pedestrian crossing, hitting a number of people before colliding with two other cars, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The injured people were taken to a hospital, two of whom were in critical condition, Guangzhou police bureau said on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter.

A motorist surnamed Ding was detained, the police said, adding that an investigation was on.

Attacks on public such as ramming vehicles or with knives reportedly by disgruntled people to vent their anger have become common in different parts of China in recent years.

Tue, May 21 2019. 11:30 IST

