13-year-old Hindu girl raped in Pak

A 13-year-old Hindu girl has been allegedly raped by two men after forcing her to drink liquor in Pakistan's province, said on Saturday.

The incident happened in district on June 7 while the victim was on her way to purchase some groceries and in between the two suspects called her towards them and forced her to drink liquor after which they rape her, newspaper reported.

After the victim did not return home, her father and brother went out looking for her. Later they found her in an unconscious state in a local ground near a sugar mill, the paper said quoting the FIR registered by the victim's father.

We found her in an open plot near a sugar mill and she was in a bad state. We rushed her to hospital and reported the matter to the police, the victim's father said.

After initial investigation, the police has arrested two suspects for their involvement in the alleged sexual assault.

They were remanded into police custody for four days by a local court in Tando on Saturday.

The victim who narrated her ordeal after regaining consciousness underwent a medical test at the civil hospital in where doctors confirmed that "sexual intercourse has taken place".

A medical examination of girl has revealed evidence of rape, which is now being sent to the laboratory for a final report, another newspaper the Express Tribune quoted Dr of the as saying.

Tando SSP said that the DNA samples of the girl and the two suspects have been taken for further investigation.

to Chief Minister on Information Murtaza Wahab said that the culprits involved in the teenage girl's rape will be brought to justice.

He said that the had received the initial police inquiry report on the matter.

