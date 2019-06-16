130 ponds to be revived to improve groundwater level in UP district

As many as 130 ponds will be revived in this district of in order to improve the level in the area, officials said on Sunday.

They added that the ponds had been identified and the work had started with respect to 87 such waterbodies in the district.

According to (CDO) Archana Verma, the work is going on with respect to 87 ponds in the Budhana area, which is the worst-hit in the district due to the low level.

Saplings will also be planted on the boundary of these waterbodies, the CDO said.

