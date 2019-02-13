15 IAS, 4 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

The government ordered transfer of 15 IAS and four HCS officers with immediate effect on Tuesday.

The shuffled officers include Vinay Singh, to government, and (DC), Sonipat. He has been posted as Commissioner, Hisar Division, relieving of the charge.

Sanjay Joon, Managing Director, Medical Services Corporation Ltd will be the new (DC) of Jhajjar in place of Sonal Goel, who has been made Additional Chief Executive Officer, Development Authority against a vacant post.

Vinay Pratap Singh, DC, Gurugram will be the new of Karnal in place of Aditya Dahiya, who will be the new of Jind.

Jind's will be the new DC of Gurugram.

Dhirendra Khadgata, awaiting posting orders, has been posted as the DC of Fatehabad while Priyanka Soni, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panipat has been posted as DC, Kaithal against a vacant post.

Among the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers, Girish Arora, DC, Yamunanagar has been posted as Administrator, state urban development authority, Panchkula, against a vacant post.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)