JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Maha: Tribals in Palghar protest changes in Forest Act

Bihar Assembly polls will be fought under Nitish's leadership: Sushil Modi
Business Standard

17 dead, 28 wounded in Somalia bomb blast: Hospital official

AFP  |  Mogadishu 

The death toll from a car bombing in Mogadishu on Monday climbed to 17, hospital officials said, with more than two dozen wounded in the explosion claimed by Al-Shabaab militants.

"The bodies of 17 people killed in the blast were taken to the hospital mortuary while 28 others were admitted for various wounds," said Mohamed Yusuf, the director of Medina Hospital, the main trauma facility in the Somali capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 18:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU