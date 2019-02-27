JUST IN
17 killed in Mali by booby-trapped corpse: security sources

AFP  |  Bamako 

Seventeen civilians were killed in a blast caused by a booby-trapped corpse in central Mali, security sources and a local official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Diankabou, a small town in central Mali, with a local official telling AFP it was caused by "an explosive device which was planted on the body of a man who had been shot dead." A security source confirmed the information, saying: "The body exploded, killing 17 people.

First Published: Wed, February 27 2019.

