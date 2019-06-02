JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ravi Kishan says he wants to develop Gorakhpur as one of the best cities in north

Humanity, agnostic, secular et al: Options several WB colleges offering students in religion column
Business Standard

2 cops killed after car hits their motorcycle in Bareilly

Press Trust of India  |  Bareilly (UP) 

Two policemen were killed when a speeding luxury car hit their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred late Saturday night in Fatehganj on the Lucknow-Delhi road, they said.

Sub-inspector Rajveer Singh (45) and head constable Rajneesh Kumar (35) died on the spot after the speeding car hit their motorcycle near a roadside eatery, police said.

Anand Sharma, the car driver, has been taken into custody, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Bareily, RK Pandey said.

A case has been registered and necessary action is being taken, the DIG added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU