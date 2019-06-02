2 cops killed after car hits their motorcycle in Bareilly

Two policemen were killed when a speeding hit their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred late Saturday night in Fatehganj on the Lucknow- road, they said.

(45) and head (35) died on the spot after the speeding car hit their motorcycle near a roadside eatery, police said.

Anand Sharma, the car driver, has been taken into custody, (DIG), Bareily, RK Pandey said.

A case has been registered and necessary action is being taken, the DIG added.

