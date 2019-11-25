2 dead, over a score injured as MSRTC bus overturns near Pune

Two people were killed and 24-25 were injured after a state transport bus overturned on Pune- Satara road on Monday afternoon, police said.

The MSRTC 'Shivshahi' bus was on its way to Sangli from Pune when the incident happened at Shindewadi village near Katraj, some 10 kilometres from here, on Satara Road, an official said.

"Preliminary reports reaching us speak of two dead and 24-25 injured. All the injured have been rushed to hospital. Police teams are on the spot and further details are awaited," a Pune Rural police official said.

He said the bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch on its roof.

