2 die after fall while flying kites in Hyderabad

A 11-year-old boy and a man died while another boy was injured after falling from buildings in separate flying incidents here in the past three days, police said Wednesday.

In the fatal incident, the boy fell from the third floor of a building in Habeebnagar and succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Monday, they said.

In another incident on Sunday, a 27-year-old man, a scrap dealer, suffered head injuries when he had fall from the terrace of a two-storied building while flying in Warasiguda.

He died on the same day at a hospital without responding to treatment.

A nine-year-old boy who was flying suffered injuries after he slipped and fell down from the second-floor of a building in Nampally area, police said adding he had been hospitalised.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)