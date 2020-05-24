JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Hong Kong police fire tear gas, water cannon at protesters

Seven fresh cases of COVID-19 in Himachal
Business Standard

2 fatalities from COVID-19 reported in Greece in 24 hours

Topics
Health Medical Pharma

AP  |  Athens 

Two fatalities from COVID-19 were reported in Greece during the most recent 24-hour period, bringing the death toll to 171, health authorities announced Saturday.

Another three new infections have been recorded since Friday afternoon, raising the nation's total to 2,876. The number of patients on ventilators stands at 20, while 99 have left intensive care.

Greek authorities say they have performed 152,998 tests for the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 16:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU