JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

SC grants protection from arrest to WB BJP leader in criminal case

OYO joins hands with China's Ctrip
Business Standard

2 killed in truck-oil tanker collision in Nagaur

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Two persons were killed when a truck and an oil tanker caught fire after a head-on collision in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Monday, police said.

The truck driver escaped from his vehicle and fled the scene, but his helper and the oil tanker's driver died in the fire, the police said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Kesaram, a resident of Barmer district's Gudamalani area, while the identity of another is yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding that the bodies had been kept in a mortuary.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements