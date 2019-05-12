2 militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Two militants were Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in district of Jammu and Kashmir, an army said.

Security forces launched a cordon and in Hindsitapur area of district in south following specific information about the presence of militants there, the said.

As the forces were conducting the search operations, the militants fired upon them, which led to a gun battle in which the two militants were killed, he said.

Weapons and other materials have been seized from the site of the encounter, the added.

He said the operation is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)