20-year old woman constable aspirant dies after collapsing

Press Trust of India  |  Karimnagar (Telangana) 

A 20-year old woman collapsed and died after taking part in 100-metre running held as part of fitness test for recruitment of police constables here Monday, a police official said.

Vadlakonda Mamatha collapsed soon after completing the run at the Police training centre and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, Karimnagar Commissioner of Police V B Kamalasan Reddy said.

"Soon after she finished the event, at about 6.45 am, she collapsed," he told PTI.

The body of the woman, who hailed from Velichala village in Ramadugu mandal, had been sent for postmortem only after which the cause of her death would be known, he added.

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 17:35 IST

