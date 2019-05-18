JUST IN
23-year-old chased, shot at multiple times in Rohini

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 23-year-old man was shot at multiple times and critically injured by a group of men in Rohini here on Saturday, police said.

Mohit was attacked around 6:30 am when he along with his three friends were sitting in a car, a senior police officer said.

Four men in a vehicle pulled up alongside Mohit's car and one of them got out and pointed a gun at the victim, he said.

Though the victim's friends managed run away, Mohit, who was slow-footed, was chased by the armed man and his accomplices, police said.

Mohit ran towards a colony in Sector -11 and was shot at multiple times. He suffered injuries and is admitted at a city hospital, the officer said, adding that his condition is critical.

The perpetrators, who have been identified, fired 15-14 rounds, he said.

The officer said a police and forensic team have inspected the spot and Mohit's friends are being questioned.

It is suspected to be a case of personal enmity, police said.

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 13:51 IST

