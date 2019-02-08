24 houses collapse as storm hits Noida village; 20 injured

Twenty-four houses collapsed and at least 20 people were injured when a sudden having high speed swept through a village in the Ecotech Sector 3 area here Thursday night, police said.

The incident took place in Ali Bardipur village at around 8:30 pm, station in-charge said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Greater Noida, she said, adding that the condition of four victims was stated to be critical.

The said the fire brigade and police reached the spot after getting information about the incident, adding that search and rescue operations were underway.

Police said some cattle were also injured in the incident.

