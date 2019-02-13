267 police stations in India don't have telephone, 129 have no wireless sets

-
As many as 267 police stations in the country do not have the telephone facility while 129 others do not have even the wireless sets, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
Union minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir said a total of 863 police stations in India do not have their own building while 273 police stations do not have a modern vehicle.
The number of police stations where the telephone facility is not available is 267 and the number of police stations where the facility of wireless communication is not available is 129, he said replying a written question.
There are around 15,650 police stations in the country.
