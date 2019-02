Three houses were damaged in lightning strikes in Himachal Pradesh's district, an said Thursday.

Nobody was injured in the incident in the district's Palampur tehsil on Wednesday night, the said.

Dhruv Sharma's house caught fire after lightning hit it while the houses of Khinni Devi and Dalip Singh developed cracks, he said.

