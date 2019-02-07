RE Industry Stalwarts Mark Their Presence at UBM India's 2nd Edition of Renewable Energy Growth Forum in Colombo

/ -- From the organisers of Expo



UBM India, the leading B2B exhibition organizer held the 2nd edition of Growth Forum (6th - 7th February 2019) supported by the and Industries at the Taj Samudra, Colombo, The forum discussed the potential of the (RE) industry, policies and trends, global market overview, renewable in Sri Lanka, project financing and beyond. The Renewable Energy Growth Forum is one of the most comprehensive and reputed platforms backed by the excellence UBM has in the fraternity with the Renewable Energy Expo - Asia's largest and most influential exhibition and other events across Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Thailand, amongst others.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675607/UBM_Logo.jpg )



(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818538/UBM_Sri_Lanka_Logo.jpg )(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818537/UBM_Forum.jpg )The event was inaugurated by key dignitaries, Mr. Sulakshana Jayawardena, (Development), and Renewable Energy, Government of Sri Lanka; Mr. Damitha Kumarasinghe, General, Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka; Mr. Vinay Rustagi, Managing Director, to Energy Limited, and Mr. Rajneesh Khattar, Director, UBM India Pvt. Ltd.

As the current non-renewable in are costly and contribute to increased emission of greenhouse gases, organizations and industries in the country are actively participating in the expansion of small and medium renewable within the country, resulting in growth beyond the boundaries of



Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Damitha Kumarasinghe, General, highlighted:



Government policy is to meet the 50% of the requirement of the country using renewable energy sources, by 2030 This translates to 4800MW of capacity from renewable by 2030 from the 656MW at 2018 This requires investment of approximately USD 4.8 billion Commenting on the 2nd edition of the Renewable Energy Growth Forum, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, "Sri Lanka's economy has transitioned from a rural agrarian framework to an urbanized service-oriented structure in the last four decades. The increasing economic growth has also resulted in a corresponding increase in demand for energy within the country, a demand set to rise with the country's present service and Owning to this demand and having pledged to use only renewable by the year 2050, Sri Lanka is on the road to reduce dependency on costly imported fossil fuels and emission of Green House Gases (GHG)"



He further added, "The country is steering towards a which is available within its boundaries through renewable What it needs is the support and collaboration from the public and sectors to boost the use of solar and hydropower, while maintaining its position as the 39th greenest countries in the world. Our aim through the Renewable Energy Growth Forum is to provide international attendees a platform to network, develop the knowledge landscape, be informed on latest trends, best practices, innovative solutions, engage in a and discuss the road ahead."



Over the course of 2 days, companies dealing in solar and wind products, installers, enterprises, banks, investors, utilities, power producers, rooftop and ground mounting solution providers, system integrators, importers and exporters, and freight forwarder among other and Government officials joined hands to address the demand of and

The conference put together two days of power-packed sessions. Day 1 saw discussion on topics such as 'Guiding the Way into Green Era - Global CEO's Vision'; 'Rise of Sri Lanka - & Values'; 'Meeting the Challenges v/s Breakthrough to Excellence' and 'Session on Sustainable Solution and Reliability', followed by case studies and a networking tea. Day 2 will have sessions on 'Innovations that Make the Future Brighter!'; 'Beyond Electricity, Emissions-Free Heating & Cooling Opportunities' and 'Technology Transformation: CXO Dialogue'.

The international forum had participation from speakers such as B.M.S Batagoda, to the and Renewable Energy, Govt of Sri Lanka; Damitha Kumarasinghe, Director General, Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka; Athula Jayathunga - Director ( Renewable Energy), Sri Lanka Authority; Dr. P.S.N. De Silva, of Engineering, Lanka Company (Private) Limited; R.Chellappan, Managing Director, Swelect Energy Systems Limited; Santosh Khatelsal,Managing Director, Enerparc Energy; P. Vinay Kumar, CEO, Varp Power Pvt Limited; Siddharth Malik, Managing Director, Megawatt Solutions Pvt Ltd; Ishani Palliyaguru, Assistant Vice President - Project Finance, National Development Bank PLC; Rohit Kumar, of Indian Subcontinent, (India) Limited; M.R. Narayanan, Director, Southern Floating Solar Pvt. Ltd; Shehan Talagala, Sales Manager, Sri Lanka, Jinko Solar; Gagandeep Kaur, Sales Head, Future Hi Tech Batteries Limited; and Sampath Kariyawasam,General - Service, Lanka Private Limited, amongst others.

According to an article by Export.Gov, Sri Lanka intends to strengthen the power generation capacity to 6,900 MW by 2025 with maximum contribution from renewable energy. While Sri Lanka has already reached 98 per cent of grid connectivity, only 40 per cent of it comes from renewable Expertise and investment from global stakeholders can help Sri Lanka enhance its hydropower potential to achieve its 2050 target.

About The Renewable Energy Growth Forum 2019:



The 2nd edition of the Renewable Energy Growth Forum 2019 is organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with to become a leading B2B and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world.

Please visit http://www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm- for our presence in

About UBM Asia:



recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world.

Please visit for more information about our presence in Asia.

Source: UBM India Pvt. Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)