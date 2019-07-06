3 students meet with watery grave in Nizamabad

: Three school students, all aged below 10, who had been reported missing, were Saturday found drowned in a water-filled ditch at Nagaram in Nizamabad district of Telangana, police said.

The boys were suspected to have accidentally fallen into the ditch dug many years ago near their state-run school, a senior police official told PTI.

The three did not return home on Friday following which their parents lodged a complaint, the official said.

The bodies were fished out and handed over to their families, the official said adding that they held a demonstration demanding compensation from the state government over the incident.

