3 Tajik women held at Goa airport with gold worth Rs 56 lakh

Three women from Tajikistan were held at Goa Airport by the Customs department for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 56 lakh, an official said Monday.

Commissioner of Customs R Manohar told reporters that the women had arrived from Dushanbe in Tajikistan via Dubai on Air India flight AI 994 on Sunday.

"A Customs team led by deputy commissioner Raghavendra P found 1,787 grammes of gold concealed in innerwear, hand baggage, purse etc. The gold is valued at Rs 56.38 lakh," he said.

Manohar said Air Customs in the state had seized gold worth Rs 104.85 lakh since April this year.

