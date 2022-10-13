30 people injured in two separate bus accidents in Odisha's Balasore

At least 30 people were injured in two separate bus accidents in Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday, police said.

A Puri-bound bus carrying about 50 people from Muraroi area in West Bengal's Birbhum district was hit from behind by a truck near the Laxmannath toll gate on national highway (NH) 60 in which 20 people including the truck driver and helper were injured, the police said.

The injured persons were taken to the government hospital at Jaleswar in the district.

In another accident on national highway 60 near Haldipada on early Thursday morning, a Rajkanika bound passenger bus starting its journey from Howrah in West Bengal skidded off the road and fell into roadside ditch in which 10 people were injured, the police said.

