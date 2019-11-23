319 non-PNG industrial units shut, polluting vehicles fined Rs 49 lakh since Nov 16: DPCC

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Saturday said it had shut down 319 non-PNG industrial units and issued challans totalling Rs 49 lakh to polluting vehicles in the national capital since November 16.

"Environmental Compensation of Rs 49 lakh has been imposed on 63 visibly polluting vehicles till November 23. The vehicles have been impounded by the Transport Department," the pollution control body said.

According to the DPCC, 1,807 vehicles were challaned for plying without pollution-under-control certificates. Of these, 558 vehicles were impounded.

On the directions of the Supreme Court, the revenue department inspected about 1,500 kerosene oil depots. None of them was found storing or selling kerosene, it said.

"As many as 319 industrial units operating on fuels other than piped natural gas (PNG) have been closed down. A total of 1,165 industrial units, earlier running on non-PNG fuels, have switched to gas," the DPCC said.

Of the 1,099 pollution-related complaints raised through the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer mobile application, only 44 are pending, it said.

