32 activists arrested for anti-govt protests in Nepal

At least 32 Nepalese human rights activists, including nine women, were arrested on Wednesday in for staging anti-government protests.

The protest was organised by the Human Rights and Peace Society, demanding resignation of Tourism and for his alleged involvement in wide body aircraft purchase corruption and fulfillment of demands of agitating Dr. KC.

According to a report, Rs. 4.5 billion loss was incurred while purchasing two air buses for state-owned Airlines and had allegedly made false statement on the issue in his explanation to the

Dr. KC has been staging fast unto death for the past 20 days demanding sweeping reforms in the medical sector but the government last week passed a medical bill through majority vote in the Parliament without addressing his demands.

Those arrested include senior human rights activist Krishna Pahadi, of the society Uttam Pudasaini, and central member

They were carrying placards with the slogans 'Address demands of agitating doctor KC', 'Take action against those involved in aircraft purchase deal', 'Sack '



On Tuesday, police detained 50 members of for staging a protest in front of the Prime Minister's official residence to express solidarity with Dr KC.

