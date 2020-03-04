JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Countdown for Isro's GISAT-1 launch to begin on Wednesday evening

After Sajjan Kumar seeks bail, SC directs AIIMS to conduct medical exam
Business Standard

320 corrupt officials given premature retirement in past 5 years: Govt

The provisions lay down the policy of periodic review and premature retirement of government servants

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Corruption
Provisions of Fundamental Rules have been invoked against Group A officers | Representative Image

As many as 320 corrupt government officials have been given premature retirement since July 2014, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

As on February 27, 2020, provisions of the Fundamental Rules FR 56(j)/similar rules have been invoked against 163 group A' officers, (including all India services officers) and 157 group B' officers during the period July 2014 to January 2020, he said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

There are three all India services -- Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

The provisions lay down the policy of periodic review and premature retirement of government servants.
First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU