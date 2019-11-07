37 dead in attack on mine convoy in Burkina Faso: regional governor

An attack on a convoy transporting local employees of Canadian mining company Semafo in Burkina Faso left 37 people dead and 60 wounded on Wednesday, a regional governor said.

Saidou Sanou, the governor of Est Region, said in a statement that the ambush by "unidentified armed individuals" took place on Wednesday morning. Mine owner Semafo Inc. had earlier reported that several people had been killed.

