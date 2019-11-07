JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Accidental hijack alarm triggers Amsterdam airport chaos
Business Standard

37 dead in attack on mine convoy in Burkina Faso: regional governor

AFP  |  Ouagadougou 

An attack on a convoy transporting local employees of Canadian mining company Semafo in Burkina Faso left 37 people dead and 60 wounded on Wednesday, a regional governor said.

Saidou Sanou, the governor of Est Region, said in a statement that the ambush by "unidentified armed individuals" took place on Wednesday morning. Mine owner Semafo Inc. had earlier reported that several people had been killed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, November 07 2019. 03:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU