4 held for trafficking drugs: Police

Four persons were arrested on Friday from different places in the country for allegedly trafficking drugs, police said.

Bijaya Mahato, 25, was arrested with 4 kg of hemp from village council of district.

Police have recovered hemp hidden in his bag when he riding a bicycle near Nepal- border in district, they said.

In the second incident, a 32-year-old man, was arrested from Birgunj Municipality of district with 20 ampules of diazepam, 20 ampules of Phenargan, and 20 ampules of Nurphin, police said.

He was nabbed while travelling on foot towards from carrying the narcotic drugs.

In the third incident, Sanokanchha Yonjan, 33 and Paran Sahani, 34, along with 100 kg of hemp and a compressor machine used in hemp processing, were arrested, a p[ said.

The police have initiated probe into the cases, he added.

