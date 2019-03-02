400 additional bunkers sanctioned for border residents in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri

The and administration Saturday sanctioned additional 400 individual bunkers for the twin districts of and which witnessed intense shelling from Pakistani troops over the past five days.

"In view of the heightened cross-border shelling, the government has sanctioned additional 200 individual bunkers each for and districts," an said.

The administration has directed officials to ensure speedy construction of these bunkers and it said the funds would be placed with the deputy commissioners concerned through the

"The bunkers will get built in the next one month as per the prescribed specifications," the said.

According to locals, he said the bunkers have been found to be an effective response to cross-border shelling, providing border residents a safe place to shelter themselves during shelling incidents.

Meanwhile, a expressed grief over the killing of four civilians over the past couple of days in the cross-border shelling by in district and urged the government to set up safe colonies for the border residents.

He condemned for targeting civilian areas and said the people are facing a lot of problems due to heavy shelling from across the border.

"The Centre should establish safe colonies for residents of the Line of Control (LoC) so that they can live a peaceful life and save themselves from the Pakistani shelling," he said, adding that the border residents have always played a special role for the country without caring for their lives and properties.

"The people living near the borders are socially, educationally, economically and politically backward and lack even basic facilities like road communication, electricity, medical facilities, education and water supply," he said.

Poonchi urged to immediately sanction special package for welfare and upliftment of the border residents.

