Jharkhand, Delhi qualify for Mushtaq Ali super league

and Saturday qualified for the stage of the Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament from Group 'A' with comfortable wins here over and respectively.

Jharkand overhauled Kerala's score of 176 for 6 in the final over when former smashed a six over covers off

made an exit following today's loss.

In the other match, restricted to 118 and romped home in 12.3 overs, thanks to Hiten Dalal's 81 (6X4, 7X6), but was unable to pip on net run-rate after both teams finished on 20 points.

won the toss and chose to bat in a virtual shoot-out for a spot in the and the openers-Vishnu Vinod (27, 20 balls, 4X4) and (34, 25 balls, 2X4, 3X6) provided a good start.

discard Varun Aaron proved expensive, spraying the ball around and was tonked for 35 runs in 3 overs.

Vinod fell to the impressive Vikash Singh, edging one to 'keeper

Rohan, meanwhile, was not afraid to go for the big hits and smashed three sixes and the was also able to find the boundary.

The fall of Rohan brought Vinoop Manoharan (31, 28 balls, 2X4, 1X6) to the crease and with Baby, he was involved in a fruitful 61-run stand in seven overs.

Baby and Manoharan went for their shots and also ran well between the wickets.

The dismissals of Baby (36, 3X4, 1X6) and Manoharan in the space of two overs pegged Kerala back.

After (8) and K B Arun Karthick (6) fell in quick succession, left-hander (21, 8 balls, 1X4, 2X6) with his big blows was able to provide the impetus and take the score to 176.

In reply, lost (1) in the third over, but the aggressive (72, 47 balls, 11X4, 2X6) and southpaw Virat Singh (46, 29 balls, 7X4, 1X6) took the attack to the Kerala bowlers.

The two were particulary severe on M D Nidheesh (0 for 43 in 4 overs) and Vinoop Manoharan (1 for 50 in 4 overs) and provided a good platform for Jharkhand.

The experienced Tiwary, renowned for his big hitting, clobbered five sixes in his 24-ball 50 to see the team, despite a mild wobble which saw Ishank Jaggi and Kumar Deobrat fall for ducks.

In the Delhi- encounter, Subodh Bhati's four wicket haul helped the former bowl out its rival for 118. Dalal's power-packed knock ensured that coasted to victory.

Brief scores: Nagaland 118 all out in 19.4 overs (Aditya 64, Subodh Bhati 4 for 14) lost to Delhi 119 for 3 in 12.3 overs (Hiten Dalal 81).

Points: Delhi: 4, Nagaland: 0.

Kerala 176 for 6 in 20 overs ( 36, Rohan Kunnumal 34, Vinoop Manoharan 31, Vikash Singh 2 for 34) lost to Jharkhand 180 for 3 in 19.1 overs ( 72, 50 not out, Virat Singh 46).

Points: Jharkhand: 4, Kerala: 0.

Andhra 252 for 4 in 20 overs ( 71, M Pranith 71, 59 not out, Yashpal Singh 3 for 40) beat 161 for 5 in 20 overs ( 65, Priyojit Singh 45, Swaroop 3 for 26).

Points: Andhra: 4, Manipur: 0.

Points Table: Group 'A'



P



PtsNRR 1. J'Khand201.838 2. Delhi201.604 3. Ker161.92 4. AP121.832 5. J&K12-0.41 6.-3.244 7. Nagaland-3.

