405 new COVID-19 cases take Gujarat tally to 14,468; 30 die

cases in Gujarat rose to 14,468 on Monday with the addition of 405 new infections, while 30 more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 888, the health department said.

Gujarat also reported recovery of 224 coronavirus patients, taking the number of discharged people to 6,636, it said.

With this, the state has 6,944 active cases, of which 109 patients are on ventilator, the department said.

The condition of other 6,835 COVID-19 patients is stable, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 14,468, new cases: 405, deaths: 888, discharged 6,636, active cases: 6,944; people tested so far: 1,86,361.

