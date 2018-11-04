42 pilgrims from Odisha stranded without food near Badrinath

As many as 42 pilgrims from Odisha's district have been stranded without near Temple owing to heavy snowfall, officials said Sunday.

Joint Commissioner, Relief, P R Mohapatra said the pilgrims from Bhanjanagar area of the district have been stranded at a pilgrim's shelter while they were returning from shrine due to heavy snowfall.

Mohapatra said the government has been informed about the plight of the pilgrims and requested to provide necessary support.

"As ascertained over telephone from one of the pilgrims, they are without since Saturday night and facing problems due to power cut," Mohapatra said.

"It is, therefore, requested to kindly provide necessary support to them and arrange their safe journey home," the said in a letter to the district Collector of Chamoli,

Stating that the pilgrims would return as soon as the road is cleared, he said steps would be taken to rescue them from the area, if necessary.

Meanwhile, said in a statement that he has spoken to Chief Minister for ensuring the safety of the stranded pilgrims.

members of those stranded have also met officials of the district administration and informed him about the plight of their kin.

Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector said steps are being taken for the safe return of the pilgrims.

We have spoken to the local authorities in Uttarakhand for helping the stranded pilgrims, Minj said.

district administration has also made arrangements to deposit money in the of the stranded pilgrims if needed, said an

