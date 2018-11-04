42 pilgrims from Odisha stranded without food near Badrinath

-
As many as 42 pilgrims from Odisha's Ganjam district have been stranded without food near Badrinath Temple owing to heavy snowfall, officials said Sunday.
Joint Commissioner, Relief, P R Mohapatra said the pilgrims from Bhanjanagar area of the district have been stranded at a pilgrim's shelter while they were returning from Badrinath shrine due to heavy snowfall.
Mohapatra said the Uttarakhand government has been informed about the plight of the pilgrims and requested to provide necessary support.
"As ascertained over telephone from one of the pilgrims, they are without food since Saturday night and facing problems due to power cut," Mohapatra said.
"It is, therefore, requested to kindly provide necessary support to them and arrange their safe journey home," the Joint Commissioner said in a letter to the district Collector of Chamoli, Uttarakhand.
Stating that the pilgrims would return as soon as the road is cleared, he said steps would be taken to rescue them from the area, if necessary.
Meanwhile, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in a statement that he has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for ensuring the safety of the stranded pilgrims.
Family members of those stranded have also met officials of the Ganjam district administration and informed him about the plight of their kin.
Bhanjanagar Sub-Collector Rajendra Minj said steps are being taken for the safe return of the pilgrims.
We have spoken to the local authorities in Uttarakhand for helping the stranded pilgrims, Minj said.
Ganjam district administration has also made arrangements to deposit money in the bank accounts of the stranded pilgrims if needed, said an official.
