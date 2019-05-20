49 financiers arrested in Telangana

In a crackdown on usury, as many as 49 financiers were arrested for allegedly lending at exorbitant rates of and Rs 65.52 lakh cash seized from them in nearby Monday, police said.

Based on information that a large number of private financiers were indulging in usury, the personnel carried out raids and arrested 49 lenders, Police V told reporters.

The financiers were collecting daily from the poor and middle class people and in many cases had taken property documents as security. In case of default, they threatened their customers through anti-social elements, he said.

Documents, including blank cheques, Cards, stamp papers, registered sale deeds and title deeds, pledged by the loanees, were recovered during the raid, he said adding 70 other lenders were absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)