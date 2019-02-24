5 killed, 28 injured in collision of trucks in Nashik

Five people were killed and 28 others injured after two trucks collided in district of on Sunday, police said.

The victims were heading from to for a religious ceremony when their truck collided with another heavy vehicle coming from the opposite direction, a police official at the rural control room said.

The mishap took place around 11 am near a hotel on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway, located about 34 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Five passengers of the ill-fated truck died on the spot. Besides, 28 others, including some women and children, travelling in the same vehicle received injuries in the mishap, he said.

The injured people were admitted in two private hospitals at Pimpalgaon Baswant town in Nashik, he added.

Further details were awaited.

