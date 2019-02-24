JUST IN
5 killed, 28 injured in collision of trucks in Nashik

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

Five people were killed and 28 others injured after two trucks collided in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The victims were heading from Nashik to Kedrai for a religious ceremony when their truck collided with another heavy vehicle coming from the opposite direction, a police official at the rural control room said.

The mishap took place around 11 am near a hotel on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway, located about 34 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Five passengers of the ill-fated truck died on the spot. Besides, 28 others, including some women and children, travelling in the same vehicle received injuries in the mishap, he said.

The injured people were admitted in two private hospitals at Pimpalgaon Baswant town in Nashik, he added.

Further details were awaited.

First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 14:40 IST

