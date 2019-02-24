5 lakh names added to sex offenders database

Names of over five lakh sex offenders, who were convicted for crimes against women, have been added to a database which can been accessed by law enforcement agencies to help crack sex crimes across the country, officials said Sunday.

The national registry of sex offenders, maintained by the National Crime Records Bureau, has adatabase of offenders convicted under charges of rape, gang rape, POCSO and eve teasing.

"As or now, we have uploaded details of over five lakh sex offenders," a senior said.

In the registry, details such as photos and IDs will, however, be accessible only to law enforcement agencies and will help them in tracking and investigating cases of sexual offences.

"The database includes name, address, photograph and fingerprint details for each entry but there will be no compromise on privacy," the said.

The records are being sourced from the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), an ambitious programme of the to maintain a database of crimes and criminals.

is among few countries like the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and & Tobago, that maintain a sex offenders list, another said.

The is the only country where the registry is available to the public.

According to the NCRB statistics, as many as 38,947 cases were registered in 2016, against 34,651 in 2015. Overall crimes against women rose from 3,29,243 in 2015 to 3,38,954 in 2016.

The NCRB reports on crimes in 2017 and 2018 are yet to be published.

A majority of cases in 2016 categorised as crimes against women were reported under cruelty by husband or his relatives (32.6 per cent), followed by assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty (25 per cent), kidnapping and abduction of women (19 per cent), and (11.5 per cent).

reported the highest number of cases (4,882) in 2016, followed by (4,816) and (4,189).

