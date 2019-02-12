5 policemen killed in terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan

Five policemen were killed on Tuesday when militants attacked their van in northwest Pakistan's province, police said.

The incident occurred in Paroha tehsil in district, bordering South Waziristan.

The terrorists, hiding behind bushes, attacked the police van with heavy firing.

Four policemen were killed in the attack and the (SHO) was injured, they said.

The injured SHO was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they added.

The security forces have cordoned off the entire area and a has been launched to nab the terrorists.

