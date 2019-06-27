6 complaints from MPs in 2018, 2019 regarding misbehaviour by CISF personnel during frisking

The CISF, which provides security at around 65 airports across the country, has received six complaints from MPs in 2018 and 2019 regarding



misbehaviour by the force's security personnel in the name of frisking, said on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the said in consonance with a 2009 circular of the (BCAS), the CISF has also "issued comprehensive directions for strict implementation of the instructions of BCAS" through which "due courtesy is extended to MPs during their frisking".

The BCAS is the top regulatory authority regarding civil aviation security in

"The CISF had received five complaints in the year 2018 and one complaint in the year 2019 from Honourable MPs and each complaint was enquired into by an of appropriate level," Puri said.

"Based on outcomes of the enquiry, disciplinary and corrective actions were taken," he said.

