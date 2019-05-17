6 kg gold worth Rs 2 crore seized at Chennai airport

Six kg of gold worth Rs 2 crore was seized in three separate incidents at the airport, Customs officials said Friday.

The seizure was effected in separate incidents reported over the last two days.

Three passengers were intercepted after their arrival from on Friday, the officials said in a statement issued here.

A personal examination revealed that the three passengers had concealed the in their rectum, it said.

On Thursday night, the sleuths recovered gold from four passengers, who had arrived from Colombo.

Nineteen people, all hailing from Ramanathapuram, were intercepted at the morning after their arrival from Colombo. They had concealed gold in their rectum, according to the statement.

In total, six kg gold valued at Rs 2 crore was seized by the sleuths, it said.

