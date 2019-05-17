AIADMK MP briefly stopped at Chennai airport for carrying Rs 25 lakh in cash

The briefly stopped a sitting from at the airport here as he was carrying Rs 25 lakh in cash, officials said.

He was allowed to go after questioning.

The parliamentarian, V Elumalai of the AIADMK, is seeking re-election from his Arani Lok Sabha seat.

"After ascertaining that the cash was withdrawn from his in and it was meant for personal purposes, the cash was not seized," a said.

