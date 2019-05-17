AIADMK MP briefly stopped at Chennai airport for carrying Rs 25 lakh in cash

-
The Income Tax Department briefly stopped a sitting MP from Tamil Nadu at the airport here as he was carrying Rs 25 lakh in cash, officials said.
He was allowed to go after questioning.
The parliamentarian, V Elumalai of the AIADMK, is seeking re-election from his Arani Lok Sabha seat.
"After ascertaining that the cash was withdrawn from his bank account in Delhi and it was meant for personal purposes, the cash was not seized," a senior tax official said.
