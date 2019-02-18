6 killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in MP

Six people, including two women, were killed when a speeding truck hit an auto- in district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The mishap took place around 10 pm on Sunday when the victims were returning from a marriage function in Karila village, Dehat (rural) police station in-charge said.

While the auto- was near Banaye Haveli village on Vidisha road, the truck hit the three-wheeler, killing all its occupants, including two women and the driver, he said.

The fled from the spot after the incident, he said.

A case was registered against the under relevant sections, Dubey said, adding that a search was on to nab him.

