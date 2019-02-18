Another TDP MP quits party, joins YSR Congress

In yet another jolt to the ruling in Andhra Pradesh, its member from quit the party Monday and joined the main opposition YSR

Pandula Ravindra Babu, who represented (SC) constituency in district, met YSRC Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and formally joined the opposition party.

He is the second after Anakapalli MP M Srinivasa Rao to join the YSRC in the last one week.

Chirala MLA Amanchi had last week quit the TDP to join the Jaganmohan Reddy-led party.

A former Central services officer, Ravindra Babu was elected to the for the first time in 2014.

As there was talk that the TDP may not field him again from Amalapuram, he was said to be unhappy.

"I am happy to have joined the YSRC. It is like homecoming for me," Babu said after meeting Reddy.

He criticised N Chandrababu Naidu for "ditching" the people of AP in the name of a special economic package after several flip-flops on special category status.

Ultimately, the state did not get anything from the Centre only because of Naidu, he charged.

"The state will not prosper as long as Chandrababu Naidu remains the CM," he added.

