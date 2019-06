A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a at a village here, police said Sunday.

The juvenile, aged 15, has been apprehended and a case registered, they said.

Police said the took the boy to his house promising him sweets and committed the crime.

The 15-year-old has been sent to a home and the victim for medical examination, they said.

