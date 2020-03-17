JUST IN
79 terror incidents in J&K since abrogation of Article 370, 49 neutralised

However, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said, no major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country between August 5, 2019 and March 10, 2020.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kashmir
Srinagar: Security personnel divert traffic during curfew like restrictions in Srinagar, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Photo: PTI

A total of 79 terrorist incidents have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the central government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Altogether 79 terrorist incidents have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from August 5, 2019 to March 10, 2020, in which 49 terrorists have been neutralised, he said during Question Hour.

Replying to another question, Reddy said the investigation into the February 2019 terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir was still on.

"After the Pulwama attack, 82 security force personnel (including 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama) have laid their lives in fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The government announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5 last year.
First Published: Tue, March 17 2020. 14:58 IST

