9 Takshaks rescued, 2 arrested

At least nine golden gecko, popularly known as Takshak, were Friday rescued and two persons who had the reptiles in their possession were arrested in North 24 district, police said.

The state CID along with forest department officials conducted a raid in Guma Arbelia at Habra in North 24 district and recovered nine Golden Gecko, police said.

"These Taksaks are the rarest species of the The average weight of these Taksaks ranged from 250 gm to 400 gm with a market price of Rs 2 lakh each," a police officer said.

Two persons - nAbbas Sahaji and Sourav Hazra - were arrested and the case has been handed over to the Range Officer of Barasat, he added.

